Disney offers multi-day discount for Florida residents

Disney World is again offering Florida residents a discount on multi-day park tickets.

Disney offers 3-, 4-day ticket discount for Florida residents

'Florida Resident Discover Disney' ticket available till June 20



The three- and four-day "Florida Resident Discover Disney" ticket is now available.

The tickets allow guests to visit one of the four Disney World theme parks per day.

The three-day ticket costs $159, while the four-day ticket costs $179.

The "Park Hopper" option can be added to either ticket at an additional cost and allows visits to multiple parks per day.

Tickets can be purchased now through June 20 and are valid through June 24. Proof of Florida residency is required to purchase the tickets.

For more information, visit the official Disney World website.

