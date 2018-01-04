Day-care worker charged in boy's death has bond reduced

The woman accused of leaving a 3-year-old in a hot van outside an Orlando day care, leading to his death, had her bond reduced from $30,000 to $2,500 on Thursday morning.

Deborah St. Charles' bond was reduced during a hearing Thursday.

St. Charles has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Myles Hill, 3, who was found dead in an Orlando day-care van in August 2017 in front of Little Miracles Academy.

Orlando Police investigators conducted a simulation to see how high the temperatures inside the van reached that day. According to the simulation, the inside of the van likely reached up to 144 degrees.

Lawyers for St. Charles asked to be allowed to see the evidence against her.

She's due back in court for a pretrial hearing April 30.