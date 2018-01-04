Deputies: Burned dog carcasses found in animal cruelty probe

A 35-year-old Osceola County man and his mother are facing animal cruelty charges after deputies said they found two burned dog carcasses and scores of other dogs living "in deplorable conditions."

While serving a search warrant in October 2017 at Jimmy Figueroa's home on the 7900 block of E. Irlo Bronson Highway, Osceola County Sheriff's Office's narcotics detectives reported seeing more than two dozen dogs chained up "in deplorable conditions."

The detectives said the dogs appeared to be malnourished, with ribs showing, and some suffered from various injuries or had trouble walking. The dogs didn't have sufficient water or protection from the sun.

Numerous complaints about drug sales and dog fighting led deputies to the St. Cloud home back in October but arrests were made this week.

“We take all anonymous tips seriously and this one of the reasons why,” said Osceola County Sheriff Russell Gibson.

During the investigation the Sheriffs Office and Animal Control took in 28 dogs, 10 rooster and chickens, one turtle and one snake. Two burnt dog carcasses were also discovered in a metal trash can on the backside of the property.

“The sharp end of the nails were actually protruding on the floors of the kennels and the poor animals would walk on those nails from time to time and injure their paws,” Sheriff Gibson said.

On Tuesday, Figueroa was arrested on a warrant related to the animal cruelty charges. A day later, Reyes was arrested.

Figueroa is facing 35 counts for animal abandonment, 15 counts for lack of adequate shelter and 9 counts for lack of veterinary care. His mom is facing similar charges.

“They’re covered in fur, you cant see bruises, so you don’t know particularly if an animal is being abused,” Gibson noted. “So when we come across something like this we take it very serious, cause they’re defenseless, they’re innocent."

Gibson said he’s glad the public came forward with this tip, as he said he believes the fate of the rest of the animals was on the line.

“There were a couple of deceased dogs that were located in a metal trash container at the rear of the property and those dogs — (the) carcasses were partially burned,” he added. “And that’s really what the 28 dogs had to look forward to if it had not been for the citizens reaching out and ringing our bell, letting us know that there is some suspicious activity and we probably wanted to look in on it.”

Reyes and Figueroa are being held on $95,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).