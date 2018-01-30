President Trump's State of the Union: A new American moment

Invoking faith, family, dreams and unity, President Trump appealed to a divided nation in Tuesday's State of the Union to heal its wounds and embrace a "New American Moment."

President Trump called for bipartisan reforms on immigration, infrastructure and defense spending to jovial Republican lawmakers and highly skeptical Democrats who rarely applauded or stood for the president's achievement lines.

Indeed, there was much in the address that Democrats would oppose.

The president touted a rollback of regulations in a number of areas, particularly on the environment. He also touted an end of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate in the recent tax overhaul, success in appointing conservative judges, and protections for "religious liberty." He even took a shot at the recent athlete National Anthem protests.

Delivering the official Democratic response was Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, the latest in a long line of Kennedys in government.

Kennedy accused the president of turning the country into a "zero-sum game," with an us vs. them mentality.

"We are bombarded with one false choice after another," he said. "Coal miners or single moms. Rural communities or inner cities. The coast or the heartland. As if the mechanic in Pittsburgh and the teacher in Tulsa and the daycare worker in Birmingham are somehow bitter rivals, rather than mutual casualties of a system forcefully rigged for those at the top."

"So here is the answer Democrats offer tonight: we choose both. We fight for both. Because the strongest, richest, greatest nation in the world shouldn’t leave any one behind."

Health Care

Trump lightly touched on health care, aside from ending the ACA's mandate. In particular, he talked about speeding access to cures and more affordable generic drugs. The president said he has directed the administration to "make fixing the injustice of high drug prices on of our top priorities," but did not say how that would happen.

He also touched on the opioid epidemic and his recent requests to fight the issue.

Infrastructure

The president called on Congress to produce a bipartisan bill with at least $1.5 trillion for new infrastructure investment, using money at all levels of government, and also private sector investment when needed.

The president also called for cutting down the permitting and approval process to no more than two years.

"We will build gleaming new roads, bridges, highways, railways, and waterways across our land," the president said. "And we will do it with American heart, American hands, and American grit."

Immigration

The president called on Congress to pass the immigration reform plan he proposed earlier this month. He said the plan had four pillars:

"The first pillar of our framework generously offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age -- that covers almost three times more people than the previous administration. Under our plan, those who meet education and work requirements, and show good moral character, will be able to become full citizens of the United States.

"The second pillar fully secures the border. That means building a wall on the Southern border, and it means hiring more heroes like CJ to keep our communities safe. Crucially, our plan closes the terrible loopholes exploited by criminals and terrorists to enter our country -- and it finally ends the dangerous practice of "catch and release."

"The third pillar ends the visa lottery -- a program that randomly hands out green cards without any regard for skill, merit, or the safety of our people. It is time to begin moving towards a merit-based immigration system -- one that admits people who are skilled, who want to work, who will contribute to our society, and who will love and respect our country.

"The fourth and final pillar protects the nuclear family by ending chain migration. Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives. Under our plan, we focus on the immediate family by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children. This vital reform is necessary, not just for our economy, but for our security, and our future."

Terrorism

The president trumpeted advancements against ISIS and al-Qaida. He also announced that he was directing Secretary of Defense James Mattis to re-examine the military detention policy for Guantanamo Bay, with an eye toward keeping it open. He also talked about treating terrorists not just as criminals, but as enemy combatants.

Defense

The president also called for Congress to end the Defense sequester, a funding procedure instilled as part of a government shutdown agreement with Congress during President Obama's administration, and open up military funding. He also called for strengthening the nuclear arsenal.

"Perhaps someday in the future there will be a magical moment when the countries of the world will get together to eliminate their nuclear weapons," Trump said. "Unfortunately, we are not there yet."

