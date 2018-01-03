Volusia Beaches closed after rough surf washes up debris

The weather system that ushered in cold weather to Central Florida is also creating problems at the beach.

Rough surf and winds are washing up a lot of debris and forced officials to close beaches in Volusia County. No one is allowed on any part of Volusia County beaches.

Beach Safety officials warned that large debris cannot be seen very easily in the water and is dangerous.

"Volusia County Beach Safety was severely impacted by this weather," said Capt. Tamra Malphurs in a statement. "We will be utilizing all of our resources for cleanup. We lost all of our conservation poles, which need to be installed before we can open to driving."

One visitor from out of town even found a military flare that washed up on shore Tuesday night. It’s unclear where it came from, but luckily a bomb squad took it away before anyone got hurt.

Other people staying at the beach are trying to make the most of what was supposed to be a break from the cold temperatures up north.

“I’m disappointed about not sitting in the shade under a palm tree, but it’s nice to have the ocean and the beach to walk on,” said Barbara Pierce from Maine.

People are still allowed to walk on the beach, but Volusia County Beach Safety said it will likely be several more days before they can allow driving on the county’s beaches.

Three boaters had a scary and cold Wednesday morning when their boat capsized on the Intracoastal Waterway near New Smyrna Beach. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the men were rescued and are expected to be okay.