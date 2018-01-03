Disney: Toy Story Mania track closes in preparation for Toy Story Land

Disney World is getting ready for the summer opening of Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In preparation, the third track of Toy Story Mania has been closed, according to Disney. The additional track was added in 2016 to increase the ride’s capacity.

The ride is still fully operational, a Disney spokesperson said.

With the track closed, guests may see longer wait times at the popular attraction. Disney hasn't announced any additional closures.

Changes are being made to accommodate the ride's new entrance into the new land, as shown in the display model.

Two new rides are planned for Toy Story Land: Slinky Dog Dash and the Alien Swirling Saucers.

Guests will be transported to Andy’s backyard and shrink to the size of a toy.

The new land is one of the expansion projects currently underway at the park. The other expansion is the 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which is under construction. It’s set to open in 2019.

