Weather forecast: Snow in Tallahassee; Orlando-area power outages

What a nasty start to this Wednesday, with widespread rain and a chill in the air.

Pockets of locally heavy rain, chilly temperatures



Freeze warning in effect overnight across Central Florida



We’ve had pockets of locally heavy rain creating slow travel in some areas. Any wintry weather remains well to our north, and travel from Gainesville to Tallahassee and Jacksonville may still be tough with slick roads.

Thousands of Duke Energy customers in Orange, Lake and Seminole counties endured power outages for short periods. Late in the morning, the company reported almost 1,700 customers were without power in the Oviedo area. Power was restored by noon.

In Orange County, about 900 Duke customers were without power near Apopka. A Duke Energy representative said strong winds affected a piece of equipment. Power was expected to be restored to that area by 4:30 p.m., Duke said.

A 2,200-customer Duke outage was reported at about noon in the Lockhart area. The area is just south of Bear Lake, near Bear Lake Road and State Road 414.



In Union Park, near East Colonial Drive and Alafaya Trail, about 730 customers lost power. And in Union Park, just north of the East-West Expressway and west of State Road 417, about 450 customers were without power.

Duke said the company was anticipating continuous scattered outages through the cold weather, which is causing added stress on its systems.

An area of low pressure deepening off our east coast has been swinging a good slug of moisture back across much of Florida today, and with enough cold air in place across the north, we've seen freezing rain as far south as Gainesville.

In Tallahassee, residents Spectrum News 13 viewer Eva Lebron-Puerta shared videos of snowfall there from husband, Eduardo Puerta:

And even the Tallahassee Police Department tweeted about the snow.

It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving & don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long without proper gear. #SunshineState #SnowDay #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/QVnnCTWQ5E — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 3, 2018

Back home in the Central Florida area, there's no snow or freezing rain, but as the cold rain comes to an end, a round of the coldest air of the season is set to slide in.

We’ll clear out the sky tonight, and temperatures will quickly drop into the 20s and 30s.

A freeze warning is in effect late tonight, so prep your plants and keep an eye on your pets in this frigid cold air.

Sun will return Thursday and into the weekend, but highs will stay in the 50s through Saturday. We may be close to 70 by Sunday, and into the 70s Monday and Tuesday.



Volusia County beaches remain closed because of wave action and debris flowing up onto the beach. Elsewhere, conditions aren’t good to be in the water with a strong northeast swell chopping up wave heights that are over 6 to 8 feet at times. We’ll see big improvement Thursday, with fair to good conditions in the surf.



