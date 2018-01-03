Orlando Police hosting coat and blanket drive

Have any usable coats and blankets you'd planned to donate? The Orlando Police Department is hosting a drive for those in need.

The department is collecting coats and blankets at the following locations this Friday:

Orlando Police headquarters, 1250 W. South St. in the visitor parking lot

Corner of Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard (northwest corner of intersection)

The coat and blanket drive will be 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Low temperatures overnight Thursday and Friday are expected to be in the 30s, and in the 40s overnight Saturday.

For more information, call Orlando Police at 407-246-2470.