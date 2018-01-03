1 man shot dead, 1 injured in attempted armed burglary, deputies say

Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a man was found shot dead at an Orlando home after an attempted armed burglary.

1 man dead after attempted armed burglary at Orlando home

Resident shot and killed suspect, deputies say

2nd suspect is still at large

Deputies said they found the man on Murcott Circle on Wednesday. He was allegedly attempting an armed burglary when he was shot and killed by the resident.

Investigators said another suspect ran out of the back of the house and is still at large.



“We believe their intent was to commit an armed burglary of the residence," Jeff Williamson, Orange County Sheriff’s Office PIO explained. "We believe that unbeknownst to them, the resident of the home was inside when the suspects entered the home. The resident produced a firearm, fired at the suspects, who were inside the home.”



The resident who fired the fatal shot is about 70 years old and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. His wife wasn’t home at the time but called 911 after finding her husband hurt.

As the investigation continued into the evening, residents like Lenworth McKenzie were blocked from entering their nearby homes.



“It’s a peaceful neighborhood. It’s a good neighborhood. Again I grew up here, have a lot of childhood friends here, so it’s a great neighborhood to live in so with this happening it’s kind of weird,” McKenzie said.



