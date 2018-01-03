Disney World to host UCF football parade Sunday

The UCF Knights will celebrate their undefeated season at Walt Disney World Sunday.

The Knights will parade down Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom park Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The parade will feature the football team, the cheerleaders and the marching band.

UCF went 13-0 last season, which included a win against Auburn in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day in Atlanta.

UCF's athletic director Danny White said the team should be considered national champions for their perfect season, and should be appearing in a College Football Playoff game at the least.

The school is the only one in the nation with a perfect season.

Online, White promised a parade and a championship banner for the school.

The parade is on Sunday, the day before the actual national championship game between Georgia and Alabama, in Atlanta.

UCF says current football season ticket-holders will be able to get specially-priced admission to the Magic Kingdom. Ticket-holders will get an email about it soon.

The school is also promising more celebration announcements in the future.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.