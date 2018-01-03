Central Florida nonprofit eager to find warm clothes for Puerto Rican families

As temperatures continue to drop the next couple of days, Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria are desperately looking for warm clothes.

Latino Leadership said they're running low on winter clothes

Need jackets, gloves, scarves & hats, said president



Accepting donations M-F 9 a.m to 5 p.m.



“For some families maybe this is not bad because they’re used to it, but for families that are coming from the island, this is the heaviest winter that they have ever seen,” said Maritza Sans, President of Latino Leadership.

The non-profit organization has been helping Puerto Rican families that have been displaced by Hurricane Maria for a few months already.

They offer orientation, food, clothes and most recently winter clothes — but they’re running low.

“We need jackets, we need gloves, scarves, we need hats,” said Sanz.

It’s not the first time she asked for warm clothes donations either. They only have one plastic container filled with a few jackets and a handful of blankets.

“Maybe you bring a donation of four or five jackets and family comes of four or five, and those jackets leave the door,” explained Sanz.

The Cuevas-Reyes family is one of those who came to Latino Leadership not only looking for help, but also hats and gloves to stay warm.

Juan Cuevas said in Spanish that where he lived in Puerto Rico, he’d never experienced temperatures below 70 degrees. His family has been able to bundle up thanks to donations from local churches and organizations like Latino Leadership.

Latino Leadership won’t be able to give any more coats if they don’t receive more donations. They are also running low on nonperishable food items.

“Food is something that even if you’re cold, you want to have that warm soup or your tea or your coffee,” said Sanz.

Latino Leadership is accepting donations during their operation hours from Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They’re located at 8617 E Colonial Drive, Orlando.