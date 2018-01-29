Weather forecast: Monday to see rainy, then clearing skies

Well, the first half on Monday will see some rain, but come the afternoon Central Florida should see some clearing skies.



Monday's highs at 74 degrees



Drying out by afternoon



Check the StormTracker 13 Radar before going outside!

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

For Monday, rain will exit the region by afternoon as drier air builds in following a cold front. Winds will turn from the southwest to northwest and remain breezy.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s as skies gradually clear once the rain tapers.

Lows for Monday night will fall to the upper 40s as cooler air arrives.

Highs on Tuesday will be confined to the low to mid-60s, running slightly below the seasonal average.



WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the News 13+ app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from News 13

Temperatures will slowly recover during the second half of the week under mainly sunny skies. Dry weather will hold through Saturday before the next chance for rain arrives Sunday.

Those in small craft are urged to use caution today with winds of 15 to 20 knots and 4 to 6 foot seas.

Expect a choppy day on the Intracoastal Waterway and poor conditions for surfing.



View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics.