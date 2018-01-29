Officials need help in identifying woman found shot in Pine Hills

A woman is in the hospital after she was shot outside of an auto shop in Pine Hills on Sunday and the Orange County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in identifying her.

The shooting happened near Power and Silver Star Road in Orange County Sunday morning. The Sheriff's Office says someone was walking by a vacant auto shop at 6224 Silver Star Rd. at around 10 a.m. when the person found a woman unconscious.

That person immediately called 911 and she was rushed to a hospital.

The Sheriff's Office still does not know who this woman is so it only released three images of her on Sunday night. The images show the woman's tattoos on her arm, toe and shoulder.



Investigators hope that someone can identify her through these images.(The Orange County Sheriff's Office)

However, investigators are not releasing her condition, but they are classifying this incident as attempted murder.

People in the neighborhood are shocked about what happened.

"Why here? Why? Why right here? What, what made this place, to dump her, or for her to be found right here?" exclaimed Doretha Branch.

"And they said her body was found right here, and I only live right there, like that is really close to home," said Charlene Nelson.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).