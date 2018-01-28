Woman found shot in Pine Hills

Last Updated: Sunday, January 28, 2018, 7:27 PM EST
ORLANDO -- 

A woman was found unconscious after being shot in Pine Hills on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby found the woman near 6224 Silver Star Road at about 10 a.m., deputies said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as an attempted murder. 

No other details were immediately available.
