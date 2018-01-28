Weather forecast: High chance of showers, storms

It’s been a cloudy and warm end to the weekend, with showers continuing to increase across the area.

High chance of showers, storms



Lows in the 60s



Expect a wet evening with periods of rain and a few isolated storms as temps hold in the upper 60s. The rain will continue overnight, with warm lows in the upper 60s.

More rain is expected to start the work week Monday. The storm system will gradually exit the area, with rain diminishing during the daytime hours. We’ll also see some clearing very late in the day, with highs in the mid 70s and breezy conditions.

Sunshine and cooler weather return for Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong northerly winds will bring drier air to the region and cooler temps. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Warmer weather does return late week. Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with dry conditions and highs in the low 70s.

Friday will feature a blend of sun and clouds and a few isolated showers along the coast. Highs for Friday will be in the mid 70s.

It still looks like our next storm system will arrive this weekend, but how much moisture it will bring is in question. Right now, it looks like the best chance for rain will be Sunday with highs both weekend days in the low to mid 70s.

