Last Updated: Sunday, January 28, 2018
The man accused of stealing a car with a child inside is expected to appear before an Orange County Judge Sunday morning.
- Man accused of stealing car with child inside to appear in court
- David Swatkowski, 30, faces charges of kidnapping, burglary, grand theft
- PREVIOUS: Winter Garden police arrest man they say stole car with child in it
The Ocoee Police Department arrested 30-year-old David Swatkowski Friday night.
Swatkowski is facing charges of kidnapping a child, burglary of an occupied car, grand theft and driving with a suspended license.
According to the Ocoee Police Department, Swatkowski went in for medical treatment at a hospital in Ocoee on Friday night and used his brother's name.
Ocoee Police were able to confirm his actual identity by using a fingerprint reader.
The police department said when they arrested him he confessed to the crime.
Swatkowski allegedly stole the vehicle outside of a Pawn Shop on Colonial Drive in Winter Garden on Thursday.
According to investigators, Swatkowski took off in the car and later ditched it after he realized a 4-year-old girl was inside.
The child was not hurt.
Swatkowski is expected to appear before a judge around 11 a.m. Sunday.
LATEST NEWS: ORANGE COUNTY
- Woman found shot in Pine Hills
- Suspect in fatal Clearwater shooting arrested in Orlando area
- Survey steers plans for permanent Pulse memorial
- Man accused of stealing car with child inside to appear in court
- Deputies search for home invasion suspect
- Weather Blog: Deadliest weather related hazard in Florida--rip currents
- NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando this weekend
- Planners for Pulse memorial seek public input through 'community talks'
- Police: Traffic stop uncovers rolling meth lab