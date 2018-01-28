Man accused of stealing car with child inside to appear in court

By Christina Jensen, Reporter
Last Updated: Sunday, January 28, 2018
ORANGE COUNTY -- 

The man accused of stealing a car with a child inside is expected to appear before an Orange County Judge Sunday morning.

The Ocoee Police Department arrested 30-year-old David Swatkowski Friday night. 

Swatkowski is facing charges of kidnapping a child, burglary of an occupied car, grand theft and driving with a suspended license. 

According to the Ocoee Police Department, Swatkowski went in for medical treatment at a hospital in Ocoee on Friday night and used his brother's name. 

Ocoee Police were able to confirm his actual identity by using a fingerprint reader. 

The police department said when they arrested him he confessed to the crime.

Swatkowski allegedly stole the vehicle outside of a Pawn Shop on Colonial Drive in Winter Garden on Thursday.

According to investigators, Swatkowski took off in the car and later ditched it after he realized a 4-year-old girl was inside. 

The child was not hurt. 

Swatkowski is expected to appear before a judge around 11 a.m. Sunday. 
