Boy, 6, drowns in pond near Daytona Beach apartment

A 6-year-old boy drowned in a pond at a Daytona Beach apartment complex Sunday, according to police.

The incident happened at the Breakers Apartments at 778 Jimmy Ann Drive just before 2 p.m.

The boy, identified as London Keene, had already been pulled from the pond by his father when officers arrived.

Emergency responders attempted CPR on the boy who was taken to Halifax Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to investigators, London was in the living room of the apartment with his father. The father, Shamari Keene, went to use the bathroom. When he returned, London was gone, according to police.

The father told police he checked the apartment and then went outside to look for London.

Once outside, he saw the 6-year-old in the pond and called police.

No other details were immediately available.