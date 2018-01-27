Weather forecast: Rain, storms likely this weekend

It’s been a warm and cloudy start to the weekend, with highs today pushing into the mid and upper 70s.

A few isolated showers will remain possible this evening, with temps only falling into the 60s. The mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight, with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Rain and storms remain likely for Sunday. A strong storm system will move across the region, keeping clouds in place and allowing showers and storms to develop. Right now, the best chance for rain will likely be in the PM hours. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 70s under breezy conditions.

The storm system exits Monday, with some morning rain and gradual clearing. Highs for Monday will be in the low 70 with again breezy conditions.

Drier weather is expected midweek, as a strong northerly flow develops. We’ll see plenty of sun both Tuesday and Wednesday with temps in the mid 60s. It will get chilly both nights, with lows in the 40s.

Warmer weather does return Thursday and Friday. We’ll see a few more clouds both days and warmer highs in the low to mid 70s. An isolated shower will be possible in Friday.

Right now, it looks like our next storm system will arrive next weekend, which likely bring clouds and rain chances back into the area.

