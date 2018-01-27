NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando this weekend

The NFL Pro Bowl is returning to the city of Orlando this weekend.

NFL Pro Bowl returning to Orlando this weekend

City expected to see major economic benefit

Game held at Camping World Stadium at 3 p.m.

The game features some of the league's top players in an all-star game.

According to Florida Citrus Sports, the city of Orlando could expect to see more of an economic benefit than when Hawaii hosted the game.



CEO Steve Hogan said the city of Orlando could expect to make $35-$40 million.

Hawaii had a $25 million economic impact.



About 60,000 fans are expected to attend the game and some of the events taking place Saturday and Sunday.

At 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the NFC team will do a walk-through at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

The AFC team walk-through is at 11:45 a.m.

There will also be a flag football game Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at ESPN Wide World of Sports.



The NFL and Wounded Warrior will be hosting the game.

“The Pro Bowl for us is really about youth, celebrating football at all levels of the game and Orlando is the perfect destination for that, certainly with the ESPN Wide World of Sports and the incredible facilities here, made it a great fit,” said Matt Shapiro with the National Football League.

The game will be held Sunday at Camping World Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

