SpaceX sets date for Falcon Heavy launch

Last Updated: Saturday, January 27, 2018, 4:56 PM EST
An official date has been set for the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket.
- SpaceX targets Feb. 6 for Falcon Heavy
- Launch will take place at Kennedy Space Center
- Payload will include Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster
SpaceX is targeting Feb. 6 for the first flight of the rocket from launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
A possible backup date is set for Feb. 7.
CEO Elon Musk shared the news on Twitter on Saturday.
“Aiming for first flight of Falcon Heavy on Feb. 6 from Apollo launchpad 39A at Cape Kennedy,” Musk wrote. “Easy viewing from the public causeway.”
The company completed a static fire test for the Falcon Heavy on Wednesday.
After the test, Musk said that a launch would happen in “a week or so.”
The Falcon Heavy will be carrying among its payload Musk’s Tesla Roadster.
SpaceX also has a Falcon 9 launch set for Jan. 30 at nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
