SpaceX sets date for Falcon Heavy launch

An official date has been set for the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

SpaceX targets Feb. 6 for Falcon Heavy

Launch will take place at Kennedy Space Center

Payload will include Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster

SpaceX is targeting Feb. 6 for the first flight of the rocket from launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

A possible backup date is set for Feb. 7.

CEO Elon Musk shared the news on Twitter on Saturday.

“Aiming for first flight of Falcon Heavy on Feb. 6 from Apollo launchpad 39A at Cape Kennedy,” Musk wrote. “Easy viewing from the public causeway.”

The company completed a static fire test for the Falcon Heavy on Wednesday.

After the test, Musk said that a launch would happen in “a week or so.”

The Falcon Heavy will be carrying among its payload Musk’s Tesla Roadster.

SpaceX also has a Falcon 9 launch set for Jan. 30 at nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.