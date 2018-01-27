Deputies search for home invasion suspect

ORANGE COUNTY -- 

Orange County deputies are looking for a man accused of entering a home and robbing another man at gunpoint.

The incident happened Jan. 20 at a residence in the Rio Grande subdivision, according to deputies.

The suspect knocked on the door at about 7:17 p.m. When the resident answered the door, the suspect demanded money. The resident refused and the suspect entered the residence and pulled out a gun, deputies said.

The suspect is believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
