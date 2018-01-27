Orange County deputies are looking for a man accused of entering a home and robbing another man at gunpoint.
- Deputies trying to identify home invasion suspect
- Incident happend Jan. 20 at residence in Rio Grande subdivision
- Suspect entered residence and demanded money
The incident happened Jan. 20 at a residence in the Rio Grande subdivision, according to deputies.
The suspect knocked on the door at about 7:17 p.m. When the resident answered the door, the suspect demanded money. The resident refused and the suspect entered the residence and pulled out a gun, deputies said.
The suspect is believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age and 5 feet 8 inches tall.
He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
Latest News: Orange County
- Woman found shot in Pine Hills
- Suspect in fatal Clearwater shooting arrested in Orlando area
- Survey steers plans for permanent Pulse memorial
- Man accused of stealing car with child inside to appear in court
- Deputies search for home invasion suspect
- Weather Blog: Deadliest weather related hazard in Florida--rip currents
- NFL Pro Bowl returns to Orlando this weekend
- Planners for Pulse memorial seek public input through 'community talks'
- Police: Traffic stop uncovers rolling meth lab