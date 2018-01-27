Deputies search for home invasion suspect

Orange County deputies are looking for a man accused of entering a home and robbing another man at gunpoint.

Deputies trying to identify home invasion suspect

Incident happend Jan. 20 at residence in Rio Grande subdivision

Suspect entered residence and demanded money



The incident happened Jan. 20 at a residence in the Rio Grande subdivision, according to deputies.

The suspect knocked on the door at about 7:17 p.m. When the resident answered the door, the suspect demanded money. The resident refused and the suspect entered the residence and pulled out a gun, deputies said.

The suspect is believed to be between 25 and 30 years of age and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.