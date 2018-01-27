2 injured in crash involving DeLand officer, police say

Two people were injured in a crash involving a DeLand Police officer Saturday, authorities said.
The crash happened at the intersection of Voorhis and Amelia avenues.
The officer was responding to a possible disturbance call involving a weapon when the police cruiser hit a vehicle with a woman and child inside.
The police cruiser's lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash, police said.
The officer was not injured.
The woman and child in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
