Winter Garden police release name of man they say stole car with child in it

Last Updated: Friday, January 26, 2018, 3:31 PM EST
Winter Garden Police Department has released the name of the man it says stole a car with a child inside.
- Police are looking for David Joseph Swatkowski
- Officials believe Swatkowski, his girlfriend heading to North Carolina
- Child who was in car when it was taken was found unharmed
Police are searching for 30-year-old David Joseph Swatkowski.
They believe he is attempting to leave the state with his girlfriend and head to North Carolina. Police did not release the name of his girlfriend or a detailed description of the two.
Police say that on Thursday afternoon a father got out of his car at a pawnshop along Colonial Drive and left his 4-year-old daughter inside with the engine running.
Swatkowski got in and drove off, but ditched the car a couple of blocks away after realizing the girl was there, police stated, adding that the child was not hurt.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
