Wife of man in death penalty trial gives emotional testimony

The wife of a Brevard County man on trial and facing the death penalty in a 2012 double murder took the stand Friday in gripping testimony.

Barbara Woodward testified she feared for her life long before the deadly Labor Day encounter between her husband, William Woodward, and three men, who of whom died.

"I'm sorry... it's so hard to talk about it," said Barbara Woodward, before crying.

Barbara Woodward struggled on the stand, sometimes breaking down, when describing alleged harassment she and her family endured from neighbors in the months before the shooting.

"We took the threats very seriously. (There's) no doubt that they were capable of doing it," she said.

She broke down several more times, describing how she said Keri Blake — the wife of Bruce Blake, one of the men who was shot — told her she would rape her then-12-year-old daughter.



William Woodward listens during testimony Friday in a Viera courtroom. He's accused of gunning down 2 men in 2012. (Spectrum News 13)

"She would have all the neighbors participate, and then she would burn down my house," Barbara Woodward said.

Woodward said she and her husband asked law enforcement to intervene, but nothing was done, even trying and failing to get a court injunction.

William Woodward is accused killing Gary Hembree and Roger Picior after firing a barrage of bullets. Bruce Blake survived despite being struck 11 times.

A home security camera from Woodward's Smith Drive home recorded the gunshots.

Prosecutors argue that Woodward, a former military member, laid in wait in camouflage under the cover of darkness to gun down the men.

Woodward's defense team argues he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was acting in self-defense to protect his family after months of harassment, taunting and violent threats to his daughter.

But prosecutors are trying to paint a picture of an ongoing feud fueled by anger on both sides.

Testimony in the death-penalty trial will continue Monday.