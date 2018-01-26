Detectives: Umatilla man made girl watch child porn

A 64-year-old Umatilla man has been arrested on charges that he inappropriately touched a young girl and made her watch child porn.

Douglas McCall accused of inappropriately touching child relative

Girl's mom contacted deputies after girl told mom, deputies say

Newspaper report: McCall is son of longtime Lake Sheriff Willis McCall



Douglas D. McCall, a relative of the elementary school-aged girl, faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and exposing minors to harmful pictures or shows.

The girl's mom went to the Lake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after her daughter told her she'd been inappropriately touched and had been made to watch explicit videos involving children, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The incidents happened at least twice and began around Christmastime 2016, detectives said.

The Orlando Sentinel newspaper reported that McCall is the son of former longtime Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall, who was charged with second-degree murder for kicking a black prisoner to death in 1972. The elder McCall was acquitted by an all-white jury and died in 1994, the Sentinel reported.