Police: Man turns self in over 2017 fatal hit-and-run

A man wanted since July 2017 in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on Seabreeze Bridge has turned himself in, Daytona Beach Police said.
Christopher Whealen of Holly Hill was booked into the Volusia County Jail on Friday, police said. The 28-year-old Whealen faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death.
The crash on July 29, 2017, killed Holly Hilll resident Justin A. Gary. He was riding a motorized bicycle westbound on the shoulder of Seabreeze Bridge when a Dodge pickup truck struck him, investigators said. Gary was dragged, then thrown from his bicycle.
Whealen's bond was set at $50,000.
