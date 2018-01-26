Police: Man turns self in over 2017 fatal hit-and-run

A man wanted since July 2017 in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on Seabreeze Bridge has turned himself in, Daytona Beach Police said.

Man turns self in over 2017 fatal hit-and-run, police say

Justin Gary was on bicycle in July 2017 when he was struck, killed

Christopher Whealen of Holly Hill was booked into the Volusia County Jail on Friday, police said. The 28-year-old Whealen faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death.

The crash on July 29, 2017, killed Holly Hilll resident Justin A. Gary. He was riding a motorized bicycle westbound on the shoulder of Seabreeze Bridge when a Dodge pickup truck struck him, investigators said. Gary was dragged, then thrown from his bicycle.

Whealen's bond was set at $50,000.