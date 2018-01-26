Police: Man going 100 in 35 mph zone before crash that killed 2

A man was going more than 100 mph in a 35 mph zone on New Year's Eve when his vehicle T-boned another, killing two women in the second vehicle, Winter Park Police say.

Justin Robert Fonner was arrested on a warrant Thursday morning and has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury, the department said in a news release.

According to traffic investigators, Fonner was driving on Orange Avenue in Winter Park, near Westchester Avenue, just before 6 p.m. when his vehicle crashed into another.

The two 23-year-old women in the second vehicle were killed in the crash.

The area where the crash happened is residential, and the posted speed limit on that stretch of the roadway is 35 mph, police said.

Two passengers in Fonner's vehicle were hospitalized in serious condition.

Fonner was being held in the Orange County Jail.