Group plans police brutality protest march prior to Pro Bowl

While thousands of NFL fans fill Camping World Stadium on Sunday to cheer on their favorite players, some outside will be marching in protest — and encouraging players on the field to join them by taking a knee.

OPD: Use of force dropped by 40 percent from 2012-2016

Chief Mina hopeful false excessive force claims will diminish

Following a move by some NFL players to kneel during the national anthem over the past two seasons as a symbolic gesture to protest police brutality in the United States, Lawana Gelzer with the National Action Network of Central Florida said Friday that she plans on doing the same during the Pro Bowl.

"We are suffering here, and we want them to know that we are taking a stand and saying we will work with you here, but you need to acknowledge that you have some problems," Gelzer said.

Emblematic of the problems, Gelzer hopes to highlight Orlando Police Officer William Escobar, who in 2014 was accused of excessive force. He lost his job, but a jury later acquitted him of the charges.

Orlando Police said reports of use of excessive force between 2012 and 2016 dropped by about 40 percent. With body cameras now on every OPD officer, Chief John Mina expressed hope that the number of false excessive force complaints received by his department would diminish.

Gelzer, however, claims the numbers do not tell the whole story and hopes people will heed the call to march with her group on Pro Bowl Sunday.

The march is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Orlando Police headquarters and end at Camping World Stadium at about 2 p.m. before the game begins.

