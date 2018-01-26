Ex-Poinciana Teacher of the Year accused of relationship with student

A former Poinciana High School Teacher of the Year was awaiting a first appearance before a judge Friday morning after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Wayne McKenzie Ricks, 26, who is also a girls basketball coach, faces charges of battery and transmission of material harmful to minors.

On Wednesday, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it received information that Ricks was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

"Detectives learned Ricks started to buy gifts for the student including sneakers, a cell phone and a necklace. Ricks also kissed the victim on one occasion and sent her a picture of himself exposing his genitals, via Snapchat," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Ricks resigned from his teaching position Wednesday. He had worked for the Osceola School District since 2013.

In a released statement, the district said: "Any actions that compromise the safety and security of our students will not be tolerated."

Students and family members were shocked by news of Ricks' arrest.

"It was surprising," said Tayri Ortega, an aunt of a sophomore at Poinciana High School. She was outraged to hear that Ricks was charged.

"Parents trust the teachers and the coaches, and when something like this happens, who are we going to trust?" she said.



Willie Clinton, a senior at the high school, said Ricks used to be his coach when he was a sophomore.

"He's a real nice person. I don't understand why they would accuse him of doing something like that. He's just a really nice person," Clinton said. "He is generous. He's the type of person that if he sees someone with messed up shoes, or if something is going on in the household, he's going to give it to you."

Tweets on the school’s Twitter feed congratulated Ricks for his teacher of the year honor.



Congratulations to our Teacher of the Year, Mr. Wayne Ricks! #RepTheP pic.twitter.com/fEnpGQX0lA — Poinciana Eagles (@poincianahigh) November 1, 2017

"There's no way — I've known him my whole life — that he can do such a thing like this," Clinton said.

Students on campus said the girls' basketball team put flyers around the school saying #SaveTheProgram, after they heard the season would be canceled.

Ricks is expected to go before a judge Friday morning to hear the charges against him and possibly get bond.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who might have information on the case to call deputies at 407-348-2222.



