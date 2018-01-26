Fans prepare for around the clock Rolex 24 race

Action at Daytona International Speedway kicks into high gear this weekend as the Rolex 24 starts Saturday.

Rolex 24 fans reflect on what the race means to them

24-hour race starts Saturday at 2:40 p.m.

The twice around the clock, this 24-hour race features some of the world's best sports car racing drivers.

24 hours of engines running and sports cars racing: we’re previewing the #Rolex24 on @MyNews13 this am. @DISupdates pic.twitter.com/KOZTlOMOXC — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) January 26, 2018

And Bo Garcia from Port Orange knows a thing or two about the Rolex 24.

"I've been coming here straight since '75," said Garcia. "I would have been here in '74 except it was cancelled because of the gasoline shortage."

Garcia and his brother-in-law Andy Jacobs made some modifications to an old university school bus. Now they use it as their home away from home, parked in the infield at the Speedway.

"(We) really only (use it) once a year. It was used occasionally to sort of camp but for the last six or seven years it's just for the race," said Jacobs.



World famous drivers from 25 counties and six continents will compete in the 56th running of the Rolex 24. (Spectrum News 13)

Garcia and Jacobs are looking forward to Formula One World champion Fernando Alonso in his first Rolex 24 at Daytona.

"Fernando Alonso is here. I've invited him 15 different times through email so we’re pretty confident he's going to show up here at the bus," joked Jacobs. "No, but I'll invite him now too. He's welcome anytime."

With the rumbling of engines for 24 hours, it can be hard to sleep. Garcia and Jacobs live close enough that they can go home for a few hours of quiet rest during the race, and then return for its conclusion.

"(I) just get hoarse after a while. It's only trying to talk over it is the only bad part about it. The noise is beautiful," said Garcia.

The Rolex 24 begins Saturday at 2:40 p.m.