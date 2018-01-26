49 Pulses: Documentary explores humanity, heroism at Pulse

An independent documentary featuring survivors of the 2016 attack at Pulse nightclub is showing for a limited time in Orlando.

'49 Pulses' is documentary on heroism during Pulse attack

Eatonville officer Omar Delgado is featured in movie

'If you can speak about it, you can heal,' he says

Movie is showing for at least a week at Orlando Fashion Square



The movie “49 Pulses” premiered Friday and will run for a minimum one week at Premiere Cinemas at Orlando Fashion Square. It is expected to be made available at a later date online.

The film features actual footage from the night of the attack, woven together with interviews of almost a dozen survivors and a first responder.

Director Charlie Minn said the film has one focus.

“The victims' stories,” Minn said. "The movie also represents humanity, heroism, and I hope they’ll consider what I’m trying to do here and not give any attention to the killer at all.”

Former Eatonville Police Officer Omar Delgado is among those featured in the movie.



Eatonville officer Omar Delgado is featured in the new documentary "49 Pulses." He was one of the 1st officers to arrive at the nightclub the night of the massacre. (Spectrum News 13)

“This is a way to talk about it,” Delgado said. “If you’re about to speak about it, you’re able to heal.”

Delgado was one of the first officers to arrive at Pulse that night.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. It’s literally in high definition in my brain,” Delgado said.

He remembers walking into the club, being surrounded by victims, and hearing their ringing cell phones.

“The iPhone ringer has a distinctive ring tone, and when you hear that ring tone for more than three hours, it’s like, ‘Oh my God,’ " Delgado said.

"You look down and see some of the caller IDs and it says, ‘Mom,' or ‘best friend,’ or ‘Dad,’ or somebody, and they’re frantically trying to get their loved one. I knew they were down and would never be able to pick up the phone, but they didn’t know that.”

Premiere Cinemas plans to show the movie six times a day for a minimum of one week.

Latisha Wint was among the first to see the movie Friday.

“I think this allows us to show who we really are. You have to look past differences and show love and compassion and put yourself in someone else’s shoes,” Wint said. “No matter your race, your religion, your sexual preference, anyone watching this can’t but help to put yourself in that situation.

"You think this is real," she said. "I think parts of watching it, I stopped breathing.”



"49 Pulses" is playing at the movie theater at Orlando Fashion Square for at least a week. (Spectrum News 13)