Weather forecast: Weekend warmth, then a cold front

Temperatures were seasonable for our Friday afternoon with highs in the 70s, although a gusty east wind may have made it feel slightly cooler.



Weekend warmth on the way

Expect rain and rumbles Sunday

Our Friday was another gusty day, with winds wrapping around high pressure north and lower pressure in the Florida Straits.

Even with a mix of clouds and sun, temperatures climbed above forecast levels all across Central Florida.

The wind will come down inland overnight but will stay up a bit along our east coast.

An onshore flow will continue drawing in Atlantic moisture Saturday, and gusts will climb back up over 20 to 25 mph. We’ll have more clouds around, but highs are still expected to reach the low to mid-70s for most of us.

Low pressure developing in the Gulf will work toward us Sunday, with a cold front sweeping in behind it into Monday. Widespread rain and rumbles will develop after noon Sunday and take us into Sunday night.

Behind the front, we’ll dry out Monday with highs in the 60s.

Poor to fair surfing conditions are with us Saturday with a stronger easterly swell and wave heights climbing up to about 5 to 7 feet. We may even be looking at a halfway decent surfcast Sunday, although we’ll have to contend with afternoon showers and isolated storms. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s along the coast both days this weekend.



