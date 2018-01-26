Brevard Sheriff's Office releases video from night of deputy-involved shooting

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office released new evidence Jan. 26 in the case of a deadly deputy-involved shooting earlier this month.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the evidence clarified why his deputy pulled the trigger during the deadly encounter on U.S. 1 in Melbourne on Jan. 21.

According to investigators, Ronald Lawson refused to stop, and drove through stop sticks with three flat tires when they tried to pull him over. Ivey said the driver was aggressive, and his deputies had to react.

Dash cam video captured the actions as deputies approached the driver accused of driving recklessly, as though he was impaired. He's seen waving his arms in the air behind the wheel.

Shortly after the shooting, Ivey spoke about the shooting.

"The subject driving the vehicle made some overt actions that made our deputies fear for their life," Ivey said. "And they took action accordingly."

He said that's what forced Corporal David Turbeville to fire at Lawson, who died from his injuries.



The evidence is part of an ongoing use of force investigation. Ivey said the video is only part of the evidence that will be given to the State Attorney's Office.

The Sheriff's Office will do their own independent evaluation and make a determination about the deadly use of force and actions of the deputy.