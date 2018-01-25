Teacher, astronauts remembered by NASA in ceremony

NASA is paying tribute Thursday to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of space exploration.

NASA will honor those who died in Apollo 1, Challenger, Columbia

Astronauts will conduct original space lessons planned by teacher Christa McAuliffe

It is around this time every year that NASA remembers the astronauts killed on Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia.

And this year, NASA is recognizing one of the fallen astronauts in a very special way.

NASA is going to conduct some of teacher Christa McAuliffe’s original lessons in space this year.

McAuliffe was supposed to be the first teacher in space.

However, she along with six other crewmembers died when the Challenger exploded, shortly after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

McAuliffe had planned to film several lessons while in orbit to be watched by students and teachers around the world.

Now, on board the International Space Station, NASA is planning to have astronauts Joe Acaba and Ricky Arnold conduct those lessons.

Topics will include effervescence, liquids in zero gravity and Newton’s law.

Acaba made the announcement via video uplink with students at the Christa McAuliffe Challenger Center in Massachusetts last week.

"We're looking forward to sharing that with educators and students around the world," said Acaba. "It really is going to be a pleasure working with you all and we look forward to helping to inspire the next generation of explorers and educators."

Across the country, NASA is holding Day of Remembrance ceremonies Thursday to honor the astronauts killed on Challenger, Columbia and Apollo 1.

Three Apollo 1 astronauts were killed in a fire on the launch pad on Jan. 27, 1967.

Columbia’s crew of seven were killed when the shuttle disintegrated during re-entry on Feb. 1, 2003.

At the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, there will be a special commemoration and wreath laying ceremony at the Space Mirror Memorial.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., Thursday.