Search is on for man accused of putting 3 year old in oven

The search continues for the man accused of beating and putting a 3-year-old girl in an oven as punishment.

Terry May is wanted on child abuse charges

May's family says he did not beat little girl

Sheriff says 3 year olds do not lie about who hurt them

RELATED: Deputies search for DeLand man accused of putting child in oven

As the Volusia County Sheriff's Office is searching for 45-year-old Terry May of DeLand, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) stated it is actively investigating the allegations and is working closely with law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the DeLand man’s family says he would never do what he is accused of.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood released pictures he says shows swelling and burns and that the 3 year old suffered the mistreatment at the hands of May, who is wanted on child abuse charges.

Coming up at 5, @VolusiaSheriff says this toddler was put into an oven. What the she told investigators and why his family claims he’s innocent @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/fH0ly4EQgB — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) January 24, 2018

According to deputies, the child said May hit her with a belt and put her in an oven.

"Three year olds are going to tell you the truth. They're going to tell you who hurt them. They are not going to lie and then keep that lie going when they are being interviewed," explained Chitwood.

Spectrum News 13 has learned from DCF that the child is safe and that she, along with two siblings, are in protective custody.

Officials and even the family of May want him to turn himself in. A man, who only gave the name "Kenny" and says he is a family member of May, said he would not do this.

"As far as him talking about beating on his kids, he loved his kids. Even love the child and it's not his," Kenny said of May.

Anyone with information of May’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477).