Ocala Police: Fatal shootings took place within 2 miles, 3 hours of each other

Ocala Police are investigating a second fatal shooting within the span of three hours.

“It’s been a difficult evening for Ocala in general, there are families grieving tonight," said Meghan Shay, Ocala Police Department. "Our officers are working really hard, working two cases, and investigating serious incidents, this is an unusual situation for us. Obviously all cities have shootings, but to have two in one night, and to have two fatalities in one night is very tragic.”

The first shooting occurred at the Parkside Garden Apartments. Police said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. behind an apartment building.

According to investigators, two people got into a verbal altercation and both pulled out guns and started shooting.

Four people, including two bystanders, were shot during the exchange of gunfire. One person died and three others were injured.



“It’s so sad, because right after the shooting happened, you see right near the crime scene kids playing on the playground, so this type of violence is just terrible to see right here in our community," said Shay.

The second shooting happened less than two miles away on NW 21st Place at 6 p.m.

Investigators confirmed one person was dead and two others injured in the incident.

“There was quiet a bit of gunfire in both of these incidents," said Shay. "However it is really too early in these investigations to share any details regarding how many shooters are involved, suspects, victims, all of that will be coming out in the next several days."

