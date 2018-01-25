Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in Ocala apartment shooting

The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead and three others injured.

Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. behind an apartment building at Parkside Gardens Apartments.

According to investigators, two people got into a verbal altercation and both pulled out guns and started shooting.

Four people were shot during the exchange of gunfire. Investigators said the two involved were shot and two bystanders were also shot.

Three of the victims were transported to a hospital and the fourth victim was treated at the scene, according to the Ocala PIO.

No other information has been released at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.