Holy Land Experience in Orlando holds free day

The Holy Land Experience is offering its annual free admission day today.

This year, the free day is on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parking is included.

The biblical-based attraction features exhibits and live shows.

Tickets are usually $50 for adults and $35 for children.

Under Florida law, Holy Land is required to offer one free day of admission in order to retain its property-tax exemption as a religious entity.

