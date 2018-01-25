FHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving Lynx bus

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a car that crashed into the back of a Lynx bus.
Troopers said they arrived at the scene of the crash on Bear Lake Road and State Road 436 around 9:10 p.m.
One person in the vehicle has been confirmed dead, while two others were transported to local hospitals.
No further information has been released.
