FHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in crash involving Lynx bus

Last Updated: Thursday, January 25, 2018, 10:25 PM EST
SEMINOLE COUNTY -- 

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a car that crashed into the back of a Lynx bus.

Troopers said they arrived at the scene of the crash on Bear Lake Road and State Road 436 around 9:10 p.m.

One person in the vehicle has been confirmed dead, while two others were transported to local hospitals.

No further information has been released.
