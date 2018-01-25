Composite sketch released in UCF attacks cases

Police at the University of Central Florida released a new composite sketch they hope will lead to some answers in a string of on-campus attacks.

Composite sketch released in UCF attacks

2 more victims have come forward

Police say the sketch is a "7 out of 10" match for the suspect

The suspect is considered thin, dark-skinned, with dark hair, about 5'7" to 5'8" tall. He wears glasses and speaks with an accent.

UCF says two of the victims say the sketch is a "7 out of a 10" match to the suspect.

Police now say they have four incidents, after two more women stepped forward and said they had similar run-ins in November with a person matching the description. The incidents happened in Parking Garage A, Parking Garage C and Business Administraction II.

In the parking garage incidents, the victim agreed to help the suspect, who said he was having car trouble. The suspect then tells the victim she has scratches in the back of her leg, and tried to touch her.

Then, in a Jan. 10 incident, a female student says the suspect grabbed her at a vending machine in UCF's Business Administration II building.

UCF Police Department is asking anyone with any information to call 407-823-5555 or 911.

UCF also offers free nighttime rides for students uncomfortable traveling across campus after dark. And police are hosting additional women's self-defense classes. Registration for the next class on Monday is full, but spaces are available for a class on Friday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. You can sign up on the UCF Police website.