Weather forecast: Lows in the 40s, 50s tonight

Clouds kept temps up overnight, but didn’t stop them from reaching the 60s and lower 70s today.

Thursday's high at 67 degrees



Warmer, humid weather for weekend

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

High pressure sliding over the mid-Atlantic region brought us a rather gusty northeast wind today, with gusts over 30 mph in some neighborhoods. Even with a brisk wind and filtered sun, highs climbed close to seasonable levels in the 60s and lower 70s.

The breeze stays up along our east coast overnight, with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the 40s to low 50s.

We’ll kick off Friday with sun, but as the onshore flow strengthens, a few more clouds move inland for an afternoon mix of clouds and sun and highs much like today.

Low pressure developing in the Gulf will usher in warmer, more humid air for Saturday. Anticipate highs in the mid-70s.

As the low nears Sunday afternoon, widespread showers and isolated storms are forecast to spread into the area. Highs Sunday reach the mid to upper 70s.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the News 13+ app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from News 13

Gusty wind and a few more clouds may not be the best conditions for beach-goers tomorrow, and we may even throw in a stray shower along the Brevard County coast.

The east-northeast windswell increases and chops up waves that will be pushing four to six, occasionally seven feet. We’re also looking at an elevated rip current risk right into the weekend.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics.