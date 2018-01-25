Brevard County assistant state attorney charged with bribery

An assistant attorney for the Brevard County State Attorney's Office is facing bribery charges after he is accused of accepting $1,000 to fix a case against a man who was facing drug charges.

John Michael Toppa facing bribery, other charges

Toppa out on $30,000 bail

John Michael Toppa is facing bribery and unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior charges, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant.

The affidavit stated that the 30-year-old Toppa admitted, "he worked to give a favorable plea bargain to an individual who he had purchased narcotics from in the past."

The investigation started in March of 2017 for events that happened in 2016, described the affidavit.

In one case, Anthony Vargo told investigators in November of 2017 that he was friends with Toppa and he told authorities that Toppa helped him when he was arrested in a criminal case by providing him with paperwork and pictures of paperwork from the case files, stated the affidavit.

Toppa did not receive any form of payment for his alleged helped, according to the affidavit.

Vargo claimed that Toppa told him that he "took money to make a DUI case go away," stated the affidavit.

That person was Azrael Stivers, according to the affidavit. In the spring of 2016, Stivers was facing charges of possession of cannabis and a driving offense and gave Michael Matey (a friend of Toppa) $1,000 in cash to give to Toppa have him help with the case, described the affidavit.

Stivers became angry that a court ruling did not go his way and blamed Toppa for not keeping his promise to help him with the case and demanded his money back from Toppa, explained the affidavit.

On Jan. 11, 2018, Matey, while wearing a recording device, met with Toppa at the Holiday Inn on 8298 Sheriff Drive in Viera and told him that law enforcement had spoken to Matey about an alleged bribe between Stivers and Toppa, stated the affidavit.

Toppa told Matey he never received money from Stivers and that law enforcement did not have a case on him, according to the affidavit, with Toppa explaining that he was in rehab for drug use.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered information that Toppa may have given Brevard and Seminole state attorney's offices' information to drug dealers, stated the affidavit.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, Toppa was out on a $30,000 bail.

State Attorney Phil Archer released a statement, saying in part:

"Public servants are sworn to uphold the rule of law and have a responsibility to perform their duties with honesty and integrity."