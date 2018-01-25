13-year-old arrested in Pine Hills park shooting

Police charged a teenager with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the Pine Hills area over the weekend.

Teen arrested in connection with weekend shooting

4 were shot at Willows Park in the Pine Hills area

Police were looking for three suspects

Orlando police say they were looking for three people who allegedly opened fire Sunday evening at Willows Park on Willow Bend Boulevard, not far from Evans High School. Four teens were shot.

So far a 13-year-old has been arrested, and charged with attempted felony murder with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Per our Crime Guidelines, we are not releasing the suspect's name.

Witnesses told officers that three juveniles were standing in a crowd of about 30 to 40 people when bullets started flying. They then heard screaming and saw people running in all directions.

The four people shot had non-life threatening injuries, according to Orlando police.

There was no word from police if they are still searching for more suspects.