Volusia County deputies: Inmate found hanging from jail cell

An inmate at the Volusia County Branch Jail has been declared dead after he was found hanging in his jail cell, according to authorities.

Identity of inmate not released until next of kin is notified

At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, the inmate, who has not been identified, was discovered hanging from a bed sheet by his cellmate, according to Laura Williams, the public information officer at the Volusia County Sheriff's office.

The cellmate, who had returned from his work duties, alerted officers and they performed CPR.

Eventually, the man was taken to the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was declared dead at 3:04 a.m., Williams wrote in a news release, who added that it appeared to be an apparent suicide.

No further information was released.