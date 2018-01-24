SpaceX test fires Falcon Heavy ahead of launch

SpaceX performed a state fire test on its Falcon Heavy rocket Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center.
It involved firing all 27 engines nearly simultaneously while the rocket was held in place on the launch pad.
The company has yet to say whether the test was successful.
If all went well, the Falcon Heavy could launch sometime in February.
Elon Musk posted on Twitter that the company would launch "in a week or so.
The long-anticipated test flight will carry Musk’s Tesla Roadster. Musk, who owns both companies, has warned the rocket could explode.
First announced in 2011, the Falcon Heavy faced a few delays and rocket failures over the years.
SpaceX brings the #FalconHeavy 27 Merlin Engines to life during a #StaticFire test. @MyNews13 @BN9 @gpallone13 pic.twitter.com/R28eBIRlUg— Jon Shaban 🏪📺🎥🎤 (@Jon_Shaban) January 24, 2018
