Seminole County tax collector: I can't get a ticket because I'm an elected official

A new video shows Seminole County's tax collector telling a police officer he should not get a speeding ticket because he is an elected official.

Joel Greenberg was going 39 in 25 mile per hour zone

Seminole County Tax Collector tried to talk his way out of ticket

Greenberg tells Spectrum News 13 he was late for meeting

The video shows Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg debating with a Lake Mary Police Department officer on Tuesday over whether it was appropriate to give an elected official a speeding ticket for driving 39 in a 25 mile per hour zone.

At one point, he asked the officer to call Police Chief Steve A. Bracknell, which the officer refused to do. Greenberg tried to call Bracknell, but for some reason the call was not placed as he could be seen staring down, presumingly at his phone, which was unseen due to the camera angle of the officer's body camera.

"This is unprofessional," Greenberg said of the traffic stop.

"I mean, I have to work with you guys. I mean, come on. I ask you, are you gonna pull the sheriff over and give him a ticket and your response would be completely different," Greenberg told the officer.

"I highly doubt that … my response was it depends on the situation," the officer replied.

"This same situation you are not giving the sheriff a ticket and you and I both know that," Greenberg, a Republican, said.

Greenberg continued to ask how to make the ticket go away for another 10 minutes before giving up and thanking the officers and apologize to them.



Greenberg issued a statement to Spectrum News 13:

"I was late for a meeting and was speeding. I asked for a warning, and they refused. I fully understand their position and appreciate law enforcement for doing their job," he wrote