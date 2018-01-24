Pro Bowl Experience taking place at Disney

Last Updated: Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 10:16 AM EST
Central Florida takes center stage this week as some of the best-of-the-best NFL players head to Orlando for the Pro Bowl.
- NFL Pro Bowl to be held at Camping World Stadium on Sunday
- Pro Bowl Experience, watching teams practice free
Before the big game on Sunday at Camping World Stadium, the center of the action is taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.
Beginning Wednesday, fans can watch the AFC and NFC teams practice. And they can also take part in the NFL Pro Bowl Experience.
The Pro Bowl Experience is full of family-fun attractions that make fans feel like they are a NFL player. There is an obstacle course, the 40-yard dash and Run-a-Route.
NFL #ProBowl Experience is now open and free to the public
The experience also has some of the same challenges Pro Bowlers will take on during the Skills Showdown.
The NFL Pro Bowl Experience is open Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Both the Pro Bowl Experience and watching the teams practice are free.
