Police arrest theft suspect 'Sand Flea Jesus'

Last Updated: Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 5:34 PM EST
After months on the run in the beach-side Melbourne area, a man wanted in connection with incidents and vandalism involving animals is behind bars.
- Police arrest man known as "Sand Flea Jesus"
- Man accused of stealing cat from veterninary clinic
- Police say he used many aliases
Police have arrested the man known as "Sand Flea Jesus."
They say he uses many aliases, but his real name is Paul Fanuzzi.
The 25-year-old is accused of vandalizing a veterinary clinic, stealing a cat and attacking a group of dog trainers on the beach.
On Aug. 8, Off-Leash K-9 trainers were working with dogs in their care at Melbourne's Paradise Beach Park.
As usual, their Go Pro was running to record the training session.
That's when a man came up to them, and zeroed in on one of the dogs.
The altercation only lasted seconds, but rattled the group.
The man got away with some of their training equipment, which is still gone.
"I'm glad they caught him, and justice is served," Asia Lewis of Off Leash K-9 Training said. "Knowing he's no longer out there, doing anything, endangering any lives."
