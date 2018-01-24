Investigators seek cause of Longwood house fire

Last Updated: Wednesday, January 24, 2018, 10:49 PM EST
Fire crews are investigating the cause of a Longwood fire that tore through a home earlier Wednesday.
A neighbor on Hunt Club Court called 911 just before 6 p.m. after seeing smoke.
A woman and child were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape from the home uninjured.
Three goats were rescued from the home, but one dog died.
No further information has been released.
