Food bank partners with CareerSource to offer culinary training program

A group of Puerto Rico residents displaced by Hurricane Maria are going to the kitchen to help prepare for a new beginning.

Second Harvest Food Bank, CareerSource Central Florida partnering for program

Program aims to get students into local restaurant jobs

Grace Marie Ramos and Yamil Dávila recently moved from the island after losing a great deal.

“We were with no power for more than 80 days,” Dávila said.

Both are now taking part in a special bilingual culinary training program offered for the first time by Second Harvest Food Bank, in partnership with Career Source of Central Florida.

The purpose of the program is to get participants ready to land a job in a local restaurant.

“They’re going to learn how to cut with knives, they’ll know safety and sanitations, they’ll know all the basics for them to survive in a tough environment," said Chef Israel Santiago, Lead Chef Instructor at Second Harvest Food Bank. "Cooking is tough when it comes to commercial cooking, especially in Orlando that we have so many hotels and so many theme parks."



Participants don’t have to spend a penny to join the program. They do, however, have to apply online at Second Harvest Food Bank.

If there’s enough interest, the local food bank will plan to offer a second bilingual training program in the near future.